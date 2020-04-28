Southport clarifies restrictions on businesses not deemed essential by NCDOR

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The mayor of Southport issued an update to the city’s emergency declaration Tuesday afternoon.
After contacting the NC Department of Revenue, city leaders decided to create a local restriction that closes all businesses not deemed essential by the DOR immediately.
Many businesses wrote to the DOR to get clarification on whether or not they were deemed “essential” and if they could operate. While many got a response to whether or not they were essential, the wording of the response from the DOR to business owners insinuated they could continue operating regardless of being essential or not, barring any restrictions from local governments.
Mayor Joseph Hatem clarified Tuesday that effective immediately, all businesses not deemed essential by Governor Cooper’s Executive Order 121 are ordered to close by the city of Southport.
Any person who violates this proclamation or any provision of any executive order issued by the Governor shall be guilty of a Class 2 misdemeanor pursuant to N.C.G.S. 166A-19.31(h) and N.C.G.S. 14-288.20A.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.