Small Business Centers offer resources to help businesses survive during coronavirus pandemic

SOUTHEASTERN N.C. (WECT) - One in four small businesses have temporarily shutdown in response to COVID-19, according to a recent report from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The Cape Fear region is no different.
According to the report, 43% of small business owners believe they have less than six months until a permanent shutdown is unavoidable.
Small Business Centers at Cape Fear Community College and Brunswick Community College are working tirelessly to help local business owners figure out how to stay afloat and what to do next.
“A lot of it is unknown," said Jerry Coleman, the Director of CFCC’s Small Business Center. “A lot of what we do is being someone who can listen and be that shoulder to lean on to.”
Small Business Centers have had to shift focus in the last month.
“During normal times, we’re here to help businesses to plan, start and grow, but now we’re focused on helping businesses to survive," Coleman explained.
The Small Business Center is offering free online webinars and free one-on-one confidential business counseling.
“We’re currently trying to help businesses get access to capital, find resources to help him to try to be sustainable during this time, helping them navigate the CARES Act and the funding options that are available to them which is difficult," Coleman said.
Coleman is advising clients to keep looking forward.
“Now is a good time to be thinking creatively about your business,” said Coleman. “What are we going to need to be doing to hit the ground warning once the stay at home orders do you live? So rather than just sit back and waiting, let’s be proactive and try to look for ways to be creative and innovative because moving forward the way we operate business is moving forward it’s probably going to be different than it was before.”
CFCC’s webinar series kicks off on Wednesday, April 29. To learn more about what their Small Business Center is offering, visit their website or call 910-362-7216.
