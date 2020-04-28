River Road reopens after crews complete culvert project

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A section of River Road, which had been closed since last year, reopened Tuesday, April 28.
River Road had been closed near Raleigh Street since Sept. 30, 2019, so a large drainage culvert could be replaced and a CFPUA force main sewer line could be relocated.
The work was scheduled to take about six months but took about a month longer.
“One of the pipes they were replacing collapsed further before they could get the new one installed,” said Malissa Talbert with the City of Wilmington said about the one-month delay. “So they had to make some modifications to the project.”
The culvert, which is located just south of the Raleigh Street, was damaged in 2017 and failed again in 2018 during Hurricane Florence.
The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority is contributing $885,000 toward the total project cost of $1.37 million because it involves the relocation of a force main sewer line.
The City of Wilmington released a video about the project Tuesday.
