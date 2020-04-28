Reprisal donates furniture from set to Wilmington nonprofits

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Film crews were busy this week cleaning out the Reprisal storage facility and sending the items to charity.
The TV show filmed in Wilmington but was not renewed for a second season.
Donations included twelve sets of box springs and mattresses, unused except as props, which will provide bedding for families being relocated to single family dwellings during COVID-19, and wheelchairs, picnic tables and benches to provide mobility for elderly and special needs adults to enjoy the outdoors during quarantine.
According to a press release from the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, donations went to the Good Shepherd Center and Elderhaus assisted living center.
