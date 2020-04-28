Ocean Isle Beach to reopen public beach parking this week

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Ocean Isle Beach officials are removing several restrictions in place due to the coronavirus.
On Tuesday, the mayor altered their state of emergency to open public parking and lift short-term rental restrictions. The beach will be open for exercise and recreational activity. Town buildings will remain closed to the public.
Public gatherings will still be limited to no more than 10 people and social distancing requirements are still mandatory, according to the amended order.
The new rules go into effect Thursday. The mayor made the decision alone this week, but says she also consulted with members of the council before handing down the order. Four of them agreed with her while one representative told her they were fearful.
“A lot of them I’ve talked to are tired of being penned up, they want some fresh air, some open spaces, somewhere we can take their kids to play these are the kinds of things i’m hearing. Then there’s always the naysayers that don’t want anybody else on the island,” said Mayor Debbie Smith. “Its gonna be real slow the next two weeks; I’ve talked to the property management companies and they don’t have much on the books. Matter of fact several have cancelled to 8th of May and some to the 15th. Its a slower way to get into some semblance of something normal going into the future.”
The town changed the order last week to open public beach accesses to walkers, joggers and bikers Tuesday, April 21.
