Ocean Isle Beach to reopen public beach parking this week

“A lot of them I’ve talked to are tired of being penned up, they want some fresh air, some open spaces, somewhere we can take their kids to play these are the kinds of things i’m hearing. Then there’s always the naysayers that don’t want anybody else on the island,” said Mayor Debbie Smith. “Its gonna be real slow the next two weeks; I’ve talked to the property management companies and they don’t have much on the books. Matter of fact several have cancelled to 8th of May and some to the 15th. Its a slower way to get into some semblance of something normal going into the future.”