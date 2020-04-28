NASCAR has plan to start racing in May

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - NACAR racing could be returning to North Carolina soon.
Tuesday, Governor Roy Cooper approved NASCAR’s plan to hold races at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24 and 27, unless heath conditions from the coronavirus deteriorate over the next two weeks.
Matt Weaver of Autoweek USA reported that NASCAR’s first two races back would be in Darlington, SC on May 17 and 20.
And would continue racing at tracks close to Charlotte where most teams have there shops.
“The main thing is that they want to make sure any place they go is a single-day drive because they don't want teams and drivers having to do hotels or anything that would put them at extra risk,” said Weaver.
According to Weaver, after two races at Darlington and Charlotte, they would hold races at Martinsville, Bristol, Atlanta and Miami, changing the schedule that NASCAR started with.
"You're going to see several mid-week races,” said Weaver. “I know one thing that NASCAR would like to do is their pre-scheduled playoffs. That would start in Darlington… there's a race at Charlotte there is the Bristol night race."
One thing that won’t return to the track is fans.
“I know we would all like fans to attend,” said Weaver. “I think fans would like to attend. But the continued health of the teams the drivers the track. It’s all depending on them getting to the racetrack and putting on races.”
