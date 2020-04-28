First Alert Forecast: breezy and mild Wednesday, gusty storms Thursday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Tuesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a sunny Tuesday across the Cape Fear Region. Also expect mellow southwest breezes and seasonable afternoon high temperatures mainly in the middle and upper 70s.
A more concerted southerly flow should bring highs higher Wednesday – upper 70s and lower 80s. The balmy breezes also may present enough moisture for a stray pop-up shower or storm, but most times and places ought to remain dry.
Thursday brings high shower and storm odds as a speedy cold front visits. As some elements may be heavy and gusty, please stay alert. Half an inch or more of helpful spring rain is probable. Also, expect 60s and 70s for temperatures.
Post-cold front, May will look to make a good first impression with dry or mainly dry skies likely for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Daytime temperatures should achieve the 70s Friday and Saturday. Toastier 80s appear likely by Sunday.
Post-cold front, May will look to make a good first impression with dry or mainly dry skies likely for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Daytime temperatures should achieve the 70s Friday and Saturday. Toastier 80s appear likely by Sunday.
