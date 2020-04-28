Father starts Toddler Trim Quarantine Challenge with his daughters for charity

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - During quarantine, most of us are in need of a haircut after salons and barber shops closed their doors.
Timothy Vandenberg is working at home with his two toddler-aged daughters, and decided to make his trim a fun activity for his girls.
“I thought, you know what would be fun to do would be to hand Bella and Rose the clippers and let them go. My wife was like ‘Uh What?’ and the next thing you know we’re in the backyard and I was telling her to hold the camera and we’re just having some fun,” said Vandenberg,
This “fade” faded into a better idea, the Toddler Trim Quarantine Challenge, to raise money for charity. At first thought it was going to be for his small apparel brand, but after Vandenberg talked with a friend, who has a rare form of ovarian cancer, he knew he could make a big impact.
“I think there is a ton of education that needs to happen that I certainly didn’t know about as a guy but I was surprised when I reached out to the women in my life that there’s not a lot of awareness and what symptoms and when to get checked and what to ask,” Vandenberg said.
All money raised will be going to the charity She Rocks.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.