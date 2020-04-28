COVID-19 relief scholarships awarded to North Carolina Community Colleges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Golden LEAF Foundation awarded $500,000 to the North Carolina College Community System to fund current scholarships for students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although, the Golden LEAF Foundation has provided funds for the Golden LEAF Scholarship Program to support community college students since 2001, the pandemic has created additional financial barriers for many students that may prevent them from completing their courses this academic year.
"Many students have encountered significant financial hardships resulting from the pandemic. The Golden LEAF Scholarship COVID-19 Funds will help students continue their educational journey and succeed in their career goals," said Peter Hans, president of the NC Community College System.
The scholarships are available to students now through June 2020 at participating community colleges including Southeastern, Bladen, Coastal Carolina, Brunswick and Cape Fear.
Community college students who live in North Carolina rural counties that are tobacco-dependent or economically distressed, can demonstrate financial need and have been affected by COVID-19 can apply through their financial aid office.
