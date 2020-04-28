Columbus Regional Healthcare System announces drive through testing for COVID-19

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus Regional will launch a drive through test site Wednesday morning.
The tests will be administered by appointment only Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to noon and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Patients are asked to register over the phone. At their appointment, patients will drive through the main circle entrance to the hospital to be tested and sent home. The hospital will contact patients with results when they are available.
Appointments will be given to those patients who meet criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Columbus County’s COVID-19 death rate is more than double the North Carolina state average, according to the hospital.
According to the hospital, the tests are covered under insurance and self- pay options are available.
Anyone interested in getting an appointment should call the Columbus Regional COVID-19 testing hotline, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 910-642-1570.
