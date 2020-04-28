Bitty & Beau’s founder expected to attend in White House event

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The founder and CEO of Bitty & Beau’s Coffee is scheduled to be one of the attendees of a White House event with Paycheck Protection Program recipients Tuesday, according to a report from Politico.
Wilmington’s Amy Wright is on the list of small business owners and employees expected to participate.
Earlier this month, President Donald Trump mentioned Wright during a White House coronavirus update and discussed how the Paycheck Protection Program will help Bitty & Beau’s 120 employees.
“Now they’re all staying and getting paid," President Trump said. “She’s got a dream and it’s going to take place very quickly when she opens again. Amy, good luck! North Carolina. Great place.”
