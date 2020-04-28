Adopt a Senior 2020: Facebook groups showcase graduating seniors

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The graduating class of 2020 has spent the last few months going to class online and have missed some of the biggest events of their senior year. Even graduation ceremonies are up in the air right now.
So, in this year of the Covid-19 Pandemic and with the power of social media, the Adopt a Senior 2020 Facebook group was created.
Precious Bernard was invited to join the group in another state. Even though her kids are ages 2, 11, and 14, she decided to create the page Adopt a Senior 2020 Brunswick County Edition.
“The graduating Class of 2020 has experienced something that our century has never experienced, and I thought it would be neat to do something to bring a smile to their faces,” said Bernard.
The idea was a huge hit.
“There was such a great great response, and this led to several other compassionate individuals reaching out to me. As a result, this same group has been established in Columbus, Duplin, New Hanover, and Pender Counties, along with other several other areas,” Bernard said.
If anyone in any of the five aforementioned Counties is interested in adopting a Senior or submitting their graduating Senior they can search Facebook and look up ADOPT A SENIOR 2020 along with whatever county they live in.
Parents of graduating seniors can post pictures and details about their child and his/her interests.
Anyone wanting to adopt a senior can send cards, a gift basket, or anything you want to make that senior feel special.
