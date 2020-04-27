Wilmington police searching for suspect after Eastwood Road armed robbery

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at an Eastwood Road gas station late Sunday night.
According to police, the male suspect entered the Han-dee Hugo located at 304 Eastwood Road around 11 p.m. and demanded money from the clerk.
Police say the suspect didn’t display a weapon but implied he had one and made off with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect is believed to be in his 20′s, between 5′9″ and 5′10″ tall, wearing a black jacket, khaki pants, a black ball cap and an olive green scarf across his face.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use tip708.com for anonymous methods.
