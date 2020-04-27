Wilmington gang member gets up to eight years in prison for selling heroin

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington gang member will spend up to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to selling heroin, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
According to a news release, Elijah Johnson, 21, entered guilty pleas in New Hanover County Superior Court to trafficking heroin and sale of heroin.
He was sentenced to 70 to 93 months in prison and was given a $50,000 fine.
Prosecutors say Johnson, who is a validated member of the Folk Nation Gangster Disciples, sold heroin seven times to confidential informants from the Wilmington Police Department between Aug. 2017 and July 2018.
The last sale involved 287 bindles of heroin, weighing approximately 4.58 grams, near the intersection of Nun and South 19th streets.
All of Johnson’s sales were caught on surveillance video and detectives were able to identify him based on specific arm tattoos.
Prosecutors say Johnson was previously subject to a civil injunction filed by the District Attorney’s Office that barred him and other gang members from meeting in public places.
“This defendant was actively selling large amounts of heroin in our community for at least a year so it is important he was brought to justice in this case,” Assistant District Attorney Brad Matthews.
“Two of our office’s biggest priorities have been to prosecute heroin traffickers and gang members involved in serious criminal activity. With pleas such as this, our office is demonstrating that we are succeeding in both of those initiatives,” District Attorney Ben David said.
