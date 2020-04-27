UNCW reschedules spring graduation ceremonies for August

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officials with the University of North Carolina Wilmington on Monday announced that spring graduation ceremonies that were previously postponed have been rescheduled for August.
In a letter to the UNCW community, Chancellor Jose V. Sartarelli said that commencement exercises will now take place August 7-8, and that “based on the information we have at this point, we do not expect that to change.”
“We know you are eager to make plans around this momentous occasion, and our Transition Programs team and academic leadership are working hard to bring you additional details soon,” Sartarelli stated.
Undergraduate students who will have earned university distinction will receive their cords prior to commencement ceremonies, and will receive more information before June 30.
UNCW announced on March 19 that its May commencement ceremonies would be postponed, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.