UNC Charlotte: Campus Safety, one year later

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chief of UNC Charlotte’s campus police Jeffrey Baker says training for active shooter situations has always been an emphasis in his department. It’s a skill you hope you never have to use.
But Baker says looking back at the tragic events on April 30, 2019, his police force was prepared.
“Many times, folks think the solution is just to add more police officers, things of that nature. But we haven’t done that,” says Baker. “What we have done is added to non-sworn, unarmed rangers to our light rail platform.”
Those two new positions will help be the eyes and ears for people commuting into campus from the light rail.
“What we try to do is police smart,” says Baker.
Baker and his team spent this year researching how to make this campus safer. One of the main changes on campus: classroom lockdown kits to help secure internal doors that can’t lock from the inside.
“Within the lockdown kits, we have the ability to lock into your doors and to fortify them so that it could keep an intruder out.”
Those kits come with two types of firehose. At least 650 doors on the campus don’t have a way to lock from the inside, but when the strong material is slipped on top of the door’s hinge mechanism, it becomes a makeshift lock.
Baker has worked to get the materials for the kits donated.
Replacing internal doors that don’t have locks can get into the millions of dollars, but Baker says these kits are just as effective.
“They're available prominently in every classroom,” says Baker.
But if UNC Charlotte is faced with an emergency situation, campus safety has another resource inside their Emergency Operations Center.
Just like in April—Baker and his team can pull up a virtual map—the University Resiliency Planner—and identify the hot spots of how many people are on campus—and where. Baker says this is especially helpful because they can identity where first responders would need to go—and fast.
The tool is also helpful in partial evacuations of campus or pinpointing where the most populated places on campus would be at any given time.
“That’s what we want to do is make sure that we make the best use of our assets, the best use of personnel in our policing tactics and techniques,” says Baker.
