Outbreaks reported at 3 Columbus Co. care facilities, new collaborative effort announced to increase tracing of COVID-19

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - DHHS reversed their initial stance on identifying nursing homes experiencing outbreaks Monday and released a list of facilities in the state with COVID-19 cases.
Three facilities in Columbus County were on the list: Tabor Commons has four confirmed cases, Liberty Commons has 12 confirmed cases and one death and Premier Living and Rehab Center has reported 22 cases and three deaths.
An outbreak is defined as having two or more lab confirmed cases in people who did not have the virus before arriving at the facility. An outbreak is considered over after 28 days have passed since the date of symptom onset of the last case.
Secretary Cohen confirmed the report on congregate living will be updated on Tuesdays and Fridays.
State leaders also announced a plan Monday during their daily press briefing to increase contact tracing in partnership with local health departments.
Recruitment for the Carolina Community Tracing Collaborative begins Monday to hire workers to support local health leaders tracking down patients with COVID-19, secretary Mandy Cohen said.
According to the job listing, contact tracers will use a web-based platform to notify all close contacts of an exposure to the virus, determine presence of symptoms, refer people for testing is needed and provide guidance on appropriate isolation or quarantine measures. Although contact tracers will prioritize contacting people by phone, there will also be the need for contact tracers to perform field visits if people cannot be reached electronically.
The state currently has 250 workers devoted to tracing; their goal is to increase that number to 500 by the end of the month.
Special consideration will be given to people unemployed, who live in the community hiring and have past community engagement experience. Anyone interested in applying can do so on Community Care of North Carolina’s website.
As of Monday morning, the state has reported 9,142 lab confirmed cases in 95 counties. More than 470 people are in the hospital and there’s been 306 deaths.
