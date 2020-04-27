New Hanover County will not extend its local stay at home restrictions

“The steps we have taken over the past month have not been easy for our residents, but it’s clear that what we’ve done has worked,” said New Hanover County Board of Commissioners Chair Julia Olson-Boseman. “Our Stay at Home measures have helped slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community and prevented our healthcare system from becoming overburdened. So I have consulted with our Public Health experts, hospital leaders, local mayors, and my fellow Commissioners – and we will be allowing the county’s additional mitigation measures to expire on Wednesday at 5 p.m. with our State of Emergency remaining in place. This will put New Hanover County directly in line with the Governor’s Stay at Home Order.″