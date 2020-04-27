New Hanover County will not extend its local stay at home restrictions

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County leaders formally announced Monday they will not extend the county’s local restrictions set to expire Wednesday, April 29.
Individual towns and cities may continue with additional restrictions that limit access to beaches, short-term rentals, facility openings, and more but there will no longer be a county-wide order with restrictions in addition to the Governor’s Stay At Home order still in place.
“The steps we have taken over the past month have not been easy for our residents, but it’s clear that what we’ve done has worked,” said New Hanover County Board of Commissioners Chair Julia Olson-Boseman. “Our Stay at Home measures have helped slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community and prevented our healthcare system from becoming overburdened. So I have consulted with our Public Health experts, hospital leaders, local mayors, and my fellow Commissioners – and we will be allowing the county’s additional mitigation measures to expire on Wednesday at 5 p.m. with our State of Emergency remaining in place. This will put New Hanover County directly in line with the Governor’s Stay at Home Order.″
According to the press release, the expiration of the order means businesses can operate in line with the governor’s order, restaurants will be able to offer carryout service and many county owned facilities will be allowed to open.
Beginning on Thursday, April 30, the grounds of Airlie Gardens and the Arboretum will be open to the public. The county’s landfill, household hazardous waste facility, and HazWagon will all be operational and open for residential traffic and the county’s tax appraisers will resume fieldwork, under strict physical distancing guidelines.
The county’s public libraries and the Cape Fear Museum will remain closed until May 8, under the Governor’s Order, and New Hanover County will continue its limited walk-in hours for the public to enter county buildings between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
As of Monday, there have been 79 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Hanover County.
