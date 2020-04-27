NC House of Representatives to begin streaming video from chamber sessions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - When state lawmakers return to Raleigh this week for the short session of the General Assembly, citizens will be able to watch members of the North Carolina House of Representatives conduct the public’s business. Live video streams will begin from the House chamber, as a result of HB 281 passed in the legislature in 2019. According to House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland), the feed seen when the House convenes on Tuesday will be “a scaled-back camera setup due to installation delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic”.
Speaker Moore’s office, staff was directed to create a multi-camera setup in time for the upcoming session. A news release from the office says supply chain disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic has delayed the plans. The release says the “live video stream of the upcoming state House session will still be broadcast on YouTube, however, through fixed cameras providing overhead views of the floor of the (House) chamber”. The state House did provide video streams of remote committee meetings earlier this month.
“The North Carolina House will begin to provide unprecedented live video streams of our floor proceedings in the upcoming legislative session despite a disruption of our main camera installations in the chamber,” Speaker Moore said in a joint statement contained in the news release along with the sponsors of HB 281, Rep. Brenden Jones (R-Columbus), Rep. Destin Hall (R-Caldwell) and Rep. Jason Saine (R-Lincoln). “We expect to have the full multi-camera production ready for the long session in 2021 and appreciate the work of our General Assembly staff to offer this transparency to the public from the people’s House as we prepare an emergency response package to support them through this pandemic.”
Both chambers of the General Assembly reconvene at Noon on Tuesday, April 28. At this point, the state Senate is providing only audio streams of its’ chamber sessions.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.