NC House of Representatives to begin streaming video from chamber sessions

“The North Carolina House will begin to provide unprecedented live video streams of our floor proceedings in the upcoming legislative session despite a disruption of our main camera installations in the chamber,” Speaker Moore said in a joint statement contained in the news release along with the sponsors of HB 281, Rep. Brenden Jones (R-Columbus), Rep. Destin Hall (R-Caldwell) and Rep. Jason Saine (R-Lincoln). “We expect to have the full multi-camera production ready for the long session in 2021 and appreciate the work of our General Assembly staff to offer this transparency to the public from the people’s House as we prepare an emergency response package to support them through this pandemic.”