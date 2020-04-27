Laney High School senior throws ‘prom’ for date during coronavirus

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Students across the nation have missed out on many important milestones this spring, including prom.
One pair from Laney High School, however, was not going to let the virus spoil their hopes of dressing up and enjoying a special night together.
Alex Crandall and Rachel Muir are both seniors. Crandall decided to throw his own prom for his date Monday night so she could still wear her dress, take special photos and enjoy a moment of levity in a dark time.
Laney’s prom was initially scheduled for April 18. While Monday’s event didn’t include the other members of the senior class, it did feature a candlelit dinner, decorations and even the crowning of the prom king and queen.
The couple has been dating for two years now.
