Health officials address alarming COVID-19 numbers in nursing facilities, other hotspots

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - State health officials have released a list of some of the most impacted living facilities by the coronavirus. On that list, Columbus County has three named facilities.
Premier Living & Rehab Center has 22 cases. Liberty Commons Nursing & Rehabilitation Center has 12 … and Tabor Commons has four.
That’s 38 cases out 90 countywide.
Columbus County Health Director Kim Smith says they’ve been able to trace back other cases to large gatherings. Everything health officials have warned not to do.
“All three of our nursing facilities in the county have positive cases," said Smith. "There’s several other hotspots in the county we’ve had reports of large family gatherings. One in particular was a birthday party and from that birthday party we have numerous cases. Some of those individuals have ended up in the hospital.”
Smith said it’s hard to understand why people aren’t taking their health seriously. But she attributes a certain mindset to the rise in cases.
“If it hasn’t affected me personal, I’m not paying attention to it," said Smith. "It doesn’t affect me, it doesn’t hurt me and I think that’s one reason we are having this issue with family gatherings.”
A big question is how to police and prevent mass gatherings. But until they figure it out, or people stop gathering altogether, county employees are asking everybody to hold off until safer times.
Smith wouldn’t identify other hard-hit areas in the county. Instead, she said based on the memos from the state she receives, by the end of the week the state is expecting to release zip codes of all the hard-hit areas.
