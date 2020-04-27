First Alert Forecast: dry week ahead! ...except for one stormy spot

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hi and hope you’re having a good Monday! Your First Alert Forecast features an abundance of sunshine, afternoon high temperatures mainly in the lower 70s, and low humidity levels. Northwest winds of 5 to 15 mph could gust a little more aggressively - in the 20s - at times.
Wilmington has officially recorded 4.62 inches of April rainfall, and that already healthy tally will have chance to swell further as a front ushers showers and storms through the Cape Fear Region by the tail-end of the month. Odds: 10% for Wednesday the 29th and 70% for Thursday the 30th.
