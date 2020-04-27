First Alert Forecast: beautiful short term, eyeing late week storms

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Monday to you! Wilmington has officially recorded 4.62 inches of April rainfall, and that already healthy tally will have chance to swell further as a front ushers showers and storms through the Cape Fear Region by the tail-end of the month.
Through Wednesday: temperatures will gradually grow from the lower 70s Monday, to the middle 70s Tuesday and upper 70s Wednesday. Also, enjoy mostly sunny skies and a near zero chance for showers and storms.
Wednesday night and Thursday: a cold front will bring a solid or broken line of showers and storms and, at times, gusty winds. Stay alert! Temperatures will also cool back to the lower 70s Thursday after the passage of the front.
Friday and the weekend: enjoy plenty of dry time and sunshine! Afternoon high temperatures Friday will mainly be in the lower 70s. Another warming trend arrive in time by the weekend as temperatures climb to the upper 70s and lower 80s.
