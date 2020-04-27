Dance studio lets its dancers know they’re missed

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Techniques in Motion in Wilmington hasn’t been open for weeks because of the coronavirus lockdown, and its owner and staff wanted to let their dancers know they are missed.
Owner Terrie Batson and some of the staff members decided to write their dancers’ names on hearts and place them in the studio’s windows.
There also is a sign honoring the graduating seniors.
