Couple shows off new baby from hospital window as family and friends gather in the parking lot

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Will and Amy Edwards welcomed their first child into the world at New Hanover Regional Medical Center this weekend but because of restrictions in place due to COVID-19, they had to improvise to introduce their bundle of joy to their loved ones.
The couple held little Liam Knox Edwards up to the window from their room inside NHRMC. Outside, their family got their first glimpse at little Liam from the parking lot.
The child’s grandfather, Rickie Hamilton, was among family and friends who gathered in the parking lot. He held up a sign for his grandson.
“It’s not the perfect situation with the current events, but he’s going to be loved on endlessly when it is safe for us to all be with them,” wrote Terri Ward, who shared the photos with us.
