Carolina and Kure Beaches reopen with restrictions

PLEASURE ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - On Monday, both Carolina Beach and Kure Beach opened back up with restrictions. The conditions of the opening were similar to neighboring beach town Wrightsville Beach, which opened public accesses a week earlier.
“We have based everything on the numbers we have been presented with by the county and the health department," says Kure Beach commissioner Joseph Whitley. "We have been flattening the curve as they say and we have made the decision to slowly get back open.”
Both beaches will be open for exercise only. Beach-goers will be allowed to walk, jog, swim, or surf and must follow strict social distancing measures. No exercise group should exceed ten people.
“When we are all just for exercise I feel like people are so aware of that and I feel like people don’t want to violate that because if we do violate that, then it will shut back down," says Kure Beach resident Patti Rose. "This is a privilege and we want to be able to have that privilege.”
For those going in the water, keep in mind there will be no lifeguards on duty.
Sunbathing, sitting, games and all other activities will not be permitted on the beaches. Towels, blankets, chairs, tents, coolers, and umbrellas are also prohibited.
All public parking lots will remain closed to the general public; public restrooms will remain closed; all town parks will be closed with the exception of walk-in tennis courts; Freeman Park will remain closed.
These restrictions will remain in place until further notice.
