Smithfield Foods responds to concerns after coronavirus exposure

TAR HEEL, N.C. (WECT) - The corporate office of Smithfield Foods, which operates the world’s largest pork processing plant in Tar Heel, has issued a statement in regards to some recent coverage nationwide of how the company is responding to the coronavirus pandemic.
The plant in Tar Heel continues to operate, despite the recent announcement from the Bladen County Health Department of cases of coronavirus at the facility. The company has had to shut down a facility in Sioux Falls, South Dakota after a larger outbreak. It’s still unclear how many people are actually affected at the Tar Heel facility, as a public relations representative for Smithfield Foods told WECT they do not confirm cases of coronavirus at their facilities due to respect for privacy.
In part, the company’s statement reads....
"We have continued to run our facilities for one reason: to sustain our nation’s food supply during the COVID-19 pandemic. We believe it is our obligation to help feed the country, now more than ever. Operating is not a question of profits; it is a question of necessity.
During this pandemic, our entire industry is faced with an impossible choice: continue to operate to sustain our nation’s food supply or shutter in an attempt to entirely insulate our employees from risk. It’s an awful choice; it’s not one we wish on anyone. It is impossible to keep protein on tables across America if our nation’s meat plants are not running. Across the animal protein industry, closures can have severe, perhaps disastrous, repercussions up and down the supply chain. Beyond the implications to our food supply, our entire agricultural community is in jeopardy. Farmers have nowhere to send their animals and could be forced to euthanize livestock, effectively burying food in the ground. We have a stark choice as a nation: we are either going to produce food or not, even in the face of COVID-19."
Last week, a worker at the Tar Heel facility, who has been quarantining at home after feeling ill, told WECT News that plant manager promised $500 bonuses for employees who did not call out of work during April. Artavis Bethea described it as a bribe.
The company explained what they call a “Responsibility Bonus” in the following statement.
“We have absolutely no motivation – in fact, we are disincentivized – to have sick team members reporting to work. We are regularly telling employees, in multiple languages, verbally, in print and via an employee communication app, “Do not report to work if you are sick or exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms. You will be paid.” Our nation’s food workers are fighting COVID-19 by embracing their responsibility to safeguard America’s food supply during these unprecedented times. As a company and a nation, we should reward those who accept responsibility. This is why we have dedicated $120 million to providing Responsibility Bonuses to all our production and distribution center team members. Employees who miss work due to COVID-19 will receive the Responsibility Bonus. In addition to our Responsibility Bonuses, we have not furloughed or laid off a single employee, despite closing five of our 40 facilities and numerous food service lines falling dormant in still more plants.”
