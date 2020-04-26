Seventh death related to COVID-19 reported in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Health Department reported Sunday a seventh person in that community has died in association with the coronavirus.
The person died Sunday at a hospital and was a previously identified case in that area. There are no new cases reported in Columbus County at this point, with the total number of infected people sitting at 90. Columbus County has sustained the most impact from the virus of the counties in southeastern North Carolina with the most infections and most deaths.
Health officials say they continue to encourage people to maintain a proper social distance from others in that area as there is no vaccine for the coronavirus at this time. Citizens are encouraged to wear masks while in public places and frequently wash their hands with soap and water for at least twenty seconds each time.
