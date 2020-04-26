New Hanover County to expand coronavirus testing starting Monday

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The public health department in New Hanover County is expanding testing for COVID-19 starting Monday.
People who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 can call the coronavirus call center to be screened by a nurse. If you then meet the criteria after that screening, you will be referred to a drive-through location in downtown Wilmington at a certain day and time for the actual test at no cost. The screening process will give people with mild symptoms the opportunity to be tested, which is considered less restrictive than current state and CDC standards.
“This is the most extensive and aggressive testing effort by any county in North Carolina that we are aware of; and our team has been working diligently to bring this valuable resource to our residents – so we can increase our knowledge of the impact of COVID-19 in our community as well as extend care and support to those who are ill,” said New Hanover County Board of Commissioners Chair Julia Olson-Boseman in an emailed release Sunday. “This testing is for anyone who is experiencing symptoms, but it’s especially important for those who don’t have insurance, or who lack access to health care, because they can be tested at no cost with the support from our Public Health staff that they need.”
The county has the capacity to test up to 2,400 people (or roughly 1% of the county’s population) over the next four weeks. This is on top of the testing being done by local providers. According to the US Census Bureau, there were more than 234,000 people living in New Hanover County as of 2019.
Eligible residents for this type of screening will include people who are experiencing symptoms, having limited or no access to healthcare and got the pre-screening through the call center. According to the CDC, symptoms can include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and a new loss of taste or smell.
The coronavirus call center will begin screenings as early as 8 a.m. Monday. You can call (910) 798-6800.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.