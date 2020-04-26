Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Maybe the Southeastern Conference should simply hold onto its players and become part of the NFL. The home of national champion LSU and perennial contenders Alabama, Georgia and Auburn, the SEC dominated the first four rounds of the NFL draft. By the time this unusual draft was over, 63 players had come from the SEC's 14 teams — well, 13, because Ole Miss was ignored. LSU sent 14, tying the most in a seven-round draft, followed by Alabama with nine. The SEC fell just short of last year's record of 63 selectees. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell declared the draft a success with its remote, virtual format.