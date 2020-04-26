Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers used all seven of their draft picks to bolster a defense that allowed 29.4 points per game last season, the most in franchise history. It's the first time since the AFL-NFL merger that a team has used all seven picks on defense. The 1985 Browns used all seven picks on offense. Carolina selected defensive tackle Derrick Brown from Auburn in the first round and Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos and Southern Illinois safety Jeremy Chinn in the second. The Panthers added Notre Dame cornerback Troy Pride, West Virginia safety Kenny Robinson, Baylor defensive tackle Bravvion Roy and Florida International cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver on day three of the draft.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest has fired coach Danny Manning after six seasons in which the Demon Deacons had a winning record only once. The decision came more than six weeks after a loss to Pittsburgh in the opening game of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. Manning went 78-111 in Winston-Salem with a 30-80 mark in ACC regular-season games. He made the NCAA Tournament just once, in 2017. Athletic director John Currie said associate head coach Randolph Childress will be lead the program in the interim.
UNDATED (AP) — Maybe the Southeastern Conference should simply hold onto its players and become part of the NFL. The home of national champion LSU and perennial contenders Alabama, Georgia and Auburn, the SEC dominated the first four rounds of the NFL draft. By the time this unusual draft was over, 63 players had come from the SEC's 14 teams — well, 13, because Ole Miss was ignored. LSU sent 14, tying the most in a seven-round draft, followed by Alabama with nine. The SEC fell just short of last year's record of 63 selectees. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell declared the draft a success with its remote, virtual format.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Chris Marcus, a two-time Associated Press All-America honorable mention during a decorated career at center for Western Kentucky, has died. He was 40. The school said Marcus died in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina, but did not state a cause of death. Considered one of WKU’s most dominant big men, the 7-foot-1 Marcus posted 1,113 points and 795 rebounds for the Hilltoppers and led the nation at 12.1 boards per game in 2001. He was named Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year that season and earned his second consecutive Defensive Player of the Year award.