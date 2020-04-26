First Alert Forecast: storm chances near zero with more sunshine and mild temperatures

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you. Showers, storms and any risk of severe weather has moved away from the Lower Cape Fear Region. yesterday’s thick cloud coverage and stationary cold air provided a strong arm for temperatures to remain in the 60s. Sunday looks to be a different case a warm southerly air returns, propelling afternoon temperatures to the middle and upper 70s.
You will have better odds of seeing the sun, as skies become less congested with clouds, particularly during the PM hours. Overall, it’s great weather to play in the backyard, or take a walk on the beach!
Early next week will also be pleasant and seasonable as high pressure builds into the area. Afternoon highs will mainly be in the middle 70s with overnight lows in the 50s. The next warming trend will come later in the week as highs jump to the upper 70s.
Below is your seven-day planing forecast for Wilmington. You can check out a custom-tailored ten-day forecast for your exact location by tapping into your FREE WECT Weather app.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.