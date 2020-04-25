First Alert Forecast: pleasant next few days ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! I hope you are enjoying your weekend so far!
Mostly sunny skies for the next few days as high pressure moves into the Carolinas. A few clouds here and there but rain chances are near zero! Overall, it’s great weather to play in the backyard, or take a walk on the beach!
Our next shot for showers and storms will be Wednesday night and Thursday as our next system moves into the region. But then sunshine returns to finish out the week.
Afternoon highs will mainly be in the middle 70s with overnight lows in the 50s. The next warming trend will come later in the week as highs jump to the upper 70s.
Below is your seven-day planing forecast for Wilmington.
Enjoy your week!
