Columbus County Sheriff’s Office adds marine patrol unit

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Expect to see the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office out patrolling the waters around the county more often.
Sunday, the office announced it is forming a marine patrol unit in an effort to keep the waterways safe in the area. They said they’re responding to several complaints and a recent incident that left two people dead after a collision on the Waccamaw River last month. The office said it is working in coordination with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and NC Wildlife Commission to enforce the law.
Sunday, Sheriff Jody Greene hit the water along with Chief Deputy Aaron Herring and Lieutenant Dustin Fowler to speak with folks along the Waccamaw River.
