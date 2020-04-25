Three coronavirus cases confirmed at Tabor City living facility

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Tabor Commons, a retirement and assisted living facility in Tabor City, is reporting its first cases of coronavirus involving residents.
The President of Rencare Solutions, the parent company of Tabor Commons, released a statement Saturday indicating three people tested positive for COVID-19. Lauren Reavis Ware says no further information will be released about the residents due to confidentiality. Ware says they are working with the Columbus County Health Department on this situation.
“We simply ask for well wishes and prayers for our residents and staff from the community,” Lauren Reavis Ware said in the release. “We appreciate the support we have already received from our residents, staff, and their families.”
