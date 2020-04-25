Tennessee Titans select Bladen County native in NFL draft

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Larrell Murchison, an Elizabethtown native and former NC State standout Defensive Tackle, is now on his way to a professional career in the NFL.
The Tennessee Titans made Murchison the 174th pick in the draft Saturday -- a 5th round selection. Murchison graduated from East Bladen High School and then went the junior college route before landing at NC State. After joining the Wolfpack, Murchison went on to win the team’s Defensive Lineman of the Year award for 2018. As a senior, he earned second-team All-ACC honors, leading the Pack with 12 tackles for a loss and 7 sacks.
Murchison is the first East Bladen Eagle to be selected in the NFL draft.
WECT’s John Smist recently caught up with Murchison, who has been keeping in shape and preparing for this moment from his home in Elizabethtown. He explained how he’s had to meet team officials via FaceTime and Zoom over the last several weeks. Soon he’ll be able to meet his new employers in person to start his NFL career.
