Take a deep breath! Report ranks Wilmington’s air among the cleanest in the country

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Not only does Wilmington have breathtaking views, we apparently have breath-worthy air to go along with it.
The latter ranking is according to the American Lung Association and its annual State of the Air Report 2020, which was released this week.
Wilmington found itself among a list of four cities -- including Bangor, ME, Burlington-South Burlington, VT and Urban Honolulu, HI -- as the top ranking cities for clean air. The determination includes ranks for ozone, year-round particle pollution and short-term particle pollution. Each city had zero high ozone days, zero high particle pollution days and have a top 25 ranking for lowest particle levels on a year-round basis. This is a repeat win for Wilmington and the other locales.
But what’s good in Wilmington is not apparently good elsewhere. The report states almost half of the United States population is breathing unhealthy air and air quality is declining. The study estimates about 150 million people are breathing what’s considered dirty air.
You can read the full report from the American Lung Association at this link.
