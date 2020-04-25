Take a deep breath! Report ranks Wilmington’s air among the cleanest in the country

Wilmington found itself among a list of four cities -- including Bangor, ME, Burlington-South Burlington, VT and Urban Honolulu, HI -- as the top ranking cities for clean air. The determination includes ranks for ozone, year-round particle pollution and short-term particle pollution. Each city had zero high ozone days, zero high particle pollution days and have a top 25 ranking for lowest particle levels on a year-round basis. This is a repeat win for Wilmington and the other locales.