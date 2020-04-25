Hoggard High mourning the loss of another recent graduate

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Hoggard High School Football team will acknowledge the untimely passing of another recent graduate in a special ceremony Saturday night.
According to the Vikings Football Facebook page, former team captain Scott Looney, a 2019 graduate from Hoggard High, died Thursday night.
“Scott was what Hoggard Football is all about. He had incredible work ethic, was a fierce competitor, a great teammate, and was physically tough. He dominated the field in his senior season. The coaching staff, his teammates, and I loved him deeply," Coach Craig Underwood wrote on Facebook.
The community will honor Looney Saturday evening by turning the lights on at the football stadium at 8:30 p.m. His football jersey, number 35, will be on display. Due to the current COVID-19 community conditions, supporters are not allowed to park and exit their vehicles. Instead, there will be an opportunity to drive through the lot to pay respects in a circular fashion.
Looney is the second recent Hoggard graduate to die this year. Army Specialist Antonio Moore, a 2016 graduate of Hoggard High, died while serving our country overseas in January.
