Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina selected defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos from Penn State with the sixth pick in the second round of the NFL draft. The Panthers had drafted Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown in round one. After selecting Gross-Matos the Panthers traded up five spots to upgrade the back end of the defense. Carolina took safety Jeremy Chinn from Southern Illinois with the final pick of the second round. The Panthers gave up their a third-round (No. 69) and fifth-round (148th overall) pick to Seattle to move up. Carolina doesn't have another pick until Saturday's fourth round.
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals took a receiver at the start of the second round, drafting Clemson’s Tee Higgins with the 33rd overall pick. No more Dalton-to-Green in Cincinnati. Now, it’s Burrow-to-Higgins. Cincinnati chose Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow first overall. Their next pick brought a receiver with whom he can grow. The move was a replay of 2011, when the Bengals drafted receiver A.J. Green in the first round and Andy Dalton in the second. Cincinnati chose inside linebacker Logan Wilson from Wyoming in the third round.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans used two of their first three selections in the NFL to help bolster one of the NFL’s most productive offenses with Ryan Tannehill at quarterback. After selecting offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson at No. 29 overall, the Titans wrapped up Friday night by taking Appalachian State running back Darrynton Evans in the third round as a backup for the NFL’s rushing leader Derrick Henry. They started Friday night by picking cornerback Kristian Fulton of LSU at No. 61 overall in the second. They have four selections on the final day.
UNDATED (AP) — Pitch and catch. That’s how the second round of the NFL draft began. It was hardly a surprise, with the NFL built on passing offenses and this year's draft loaded with outstanding pass catchers. Seven receivers were taken in the second round along with six who were drafted in the first round. The total set an NFL record through two rounds. The first two picks in the second round were receivers Tee Higgins of Clemson and Michael Pittman Jr. of Southern California. Higgins went to Cincinnati, Pittman to Indianapolis. Forty players from the Southeastern Conference were drafted in the first three rounds, a record for any conference.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have given quarterback Ben Roethlisberger another big target, selecting Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool in the second round of the NFL draft. The 6-foot-4 Claypool caught 66 passes for 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns last year. Pittsburgh also added depth at outside linebacker in the third round, taking Alex Highsmith out of Charlotte. Highsmith joins a group that includes Pro Bowler T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree, who signed a one-year franchise tender on the eve of the draft.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has hired Des Kitchings to coach running backs. The school's board of trustees approved the one-year deal on Friday that will pay Kitchings $300,000. Kitchings, a former North Carolina State assistant, fills the opening left by the departure of last year's offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon, who took a job as an Oregon assistant. Kitchings is the latest change for the Gamecocks as five members of last year's staff are no longer with the team. The trustees also approved extensions for tight ends coach Bobby Bentley and outside linebackers coach Thomas Peterson.