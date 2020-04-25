Former Ashley standout Alex Highsmith selected in NFL draft by Steelers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Charlotte 49ers, Alex Highsmith, in the 3rd round on the 2020 NFL draft on Friday night.
The Ashley graduate is the first Screaming Eagle football player to be selected in the NFL draft.
Highsmith was lightly recruited and chose to walk-on at UNC-Charlotte before earning a scholarship in 2017.
This past season the Associated Press named Highsmith a Third Team all-America after ranking third in the nation in sacks (14).
Highsmith is the 49ers all-time sack leader setting school records for sacks in a game (4.5), season (14) and career (20), and TFL in a game (5) and season (21.5) during the 2019 season.
