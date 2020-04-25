First Alert Forecast: weekend to feature seasonable temperatures, low storm chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! Thanks for checking in with your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region. Your weekend is shaping up to be pleasant and mostly dry; however, a front will bring a passing shower or storm Saturday night. Storm chances will be a hair lower - 30% at best - and the overall coverage and amounts of rain will probably less. Nevertheless, the setup appears to have the means to generate a nonzero severe threat.