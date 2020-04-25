First Alert Forecast: weekend to feature seasonable temperatures, low storm chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! Thanks for checking in with your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region. Your weekend is shaping up to be pleasant and mostly dry; however, a front will bring a passing shower or storm Saturday night. Storm chances will be a hair lower - 30% at best - and the overall coverage and amounts of rain will probably less. Nevertheless, the setup appears to have the means to generate a nonzero severe threat.
Early next week will also be pleasant and seasonable as high pressure builds into the area. Afternoon highs will mainly be in the middle 70s with overnight lows in the 50s. The next warming trend will come later in the week as highs jump to the upper 70s.
As you examine the seven day forecast below for the Wilmington Metro, you’ll note increased odds for showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday, as a strong low pressure system could carve its way across the Carolinas. Even though its a few days away, enough evidence for unsettled weather exists to post rain and storm odds of at least 30%.
