First Alert Forecast: Possible t-storms overnight, sunny and warm Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you!
A few peaks of sun through the afternoon but overall a mostly gray day. A front will move across the Carolinas overnight bringing us the chance for a few showers and possibly a storm or two in the early morning hours.
Your’re going to be soaking up the sunshine tomorrow! Mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 70s. Perfect weather to play in the backyard, or take a walk on the beach!
Early next week will also be pleasant and seasonable as high pressure builds into the area. Afternoon highs will mainly be in the middle 70s with overnight lows in the 50s. The next warming trend will come later in the week as highs jump to the upper 70s.
