‘The world is looking at this group’: UNCW students enter job market in the wake of coronavirus pandemic

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Millions of people are actively searching for jobs in response to mass layoffs in the country, including students finishing up their degrees and entering the market for the first time.
UNCW held a virtual career week this week, offering students resources and support as they navigate their post-graduation plans.
The director of the career center says across the board, she’s seen a lot of uncertainty about the job search. Many students who planned to enter directly into their new jobs in May are seeing delayed start dates and adjustments to remote work. Others just getting started on the hunt are met with hiring freezes and closed businesses.
The class of 2020, however, is no stranger to challenges.
"I’ll give it to the resiliency of this class - they’ve had to go through a lot. This graduating class, they’ve seen a lot since they’ve been in school from Hurricane Florence to additional hurricanes, it’s been one thing after another,’ said UNCW Career Center Director Nadirah Pippen.
Many students graduating this spring were at UNCW during hurricanes Matthew, Florence, and Dorian and now the coronavirus pandemic.
“When I left campus on March 20, I was not aware it would have been the last day I would sit in my classroom surrounded by my classmates, walk down Chancellors Walk or see my professors, who’ve been with me along my journey. As an upcoming graduate in May of 2020, I knew that day would come... just not that soon,” writes Tahra Rogers.
Many students say they are still working to find closure after the spring semester was abruptly cancelled to control the spread of the virus. Learning that graduation wasn’t going to happen as scheduled was particularly hard to process, student Emily Greene admits.
“It’s kind of a kick to the stomach… you have to pick up the pieces from here and you don’t know what the future will look like when this is over,” said Greene.
Getting jobs in her field caring for animals in aquariums and zoos was already going to be a challenge, but it’s been even more difficult for Greene to plan her future with many of those facilities being shut down to the public.
She’s not the only one hitting those obstacles either, Claire Rapp is finishing up her masters in coastal and ocean policy at UNCW this spring.
“I don’t know what I’m going to do right now. Just continue to throw out applications and hope for the best. It’s definitely scary," Rapp said.
In the two years Rapp has been in UNCW’s graduate program, she says 10 percent of her classes have been outright cancelled due to unforeseen events and natural disasters. Though she didn’t expect so much online coursework, she says shes grown stronger with each crisis.
“It forced us to be adaptive and resilient and learn how to cope in a stressful new situation, which is honestly good preparation for what the workforce will bring,” said Rapp.
Resilience seems to be the buzzword for this class of students. As much as they’ve had to grow and adjust to find their way in the world, students also hope their legacy won’t be overshadowed by the virus.
“I wish they’d remember there’s more to us than just ‘this.' It’s not all bad,” Greene said. “We had four good years of school and being involved in all of the things on campus.”
“I’m pretty sure the world is looking at this group of graduates to see what do they do, how do they handle it?” said Pippen. “Right now what I’m seeing from my Seahawks is they’re handling things pretty well. Particularly the seniors. They’re focused. They know what they need to do.“
The UNCW Career Center encourages students and businesses looking to hire students to visit their website and connect on their Handshake career management system.
