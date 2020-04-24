Visit the North Carolina Zoo without leaving home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As North Carolina continues to follow the governor’s stay-at-home order, the only animals many see are their pets and what is in their backyard.
The North Carolina Zoo is offering virtual visit experiences so you can still see what the wildlife.
Leslie Wilhoit, School Programs Coordinator in the Conservation, Education, and Science Department said the offerings include:
- A Facebook Live Zoo EDventure Online Series on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 to 10:30 a.m. gives those who watch an up-close look at our amazing animals.
- Zoo Classroom, a free distance learning series appropriate for K-12 audiences streamed live every Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m.
- Living with Nature, a distance learning event series with a variety of activities to do before, after, and during the viewing of the recorded program, available on the Zoo’s website.
“We’ve been really excited to bring the zoo to people,” she said. “Even though they can’t come here anymore and can’t see us, we’ve been educating as much as we can virtually.”
Wilhoit is among those at the Zoo caring for more than 1,800 animals and more than 2,000 acres of land. She said staffers are excited to continue to educate the public about the animals, even while the Zoo is closed.
“When you have to be inside, we want people to still get that education and still be able to make that connection with nature, ultimately we need people to care about animals in the world around them so they can protect it,” she said.
The programs offer a break for parents who are trying to keep their children busy and engaged while school has switched to online learning during the pandemic.
“We’ve gotten so much great feedback from people just saying thank you for giving us from a six minute video of how to be a naturalist outside to an hour long presentation where we teach about constellations and animals,” she said. “It’s definitely good that we can give anybody from six minutes to whatever just to not have to think about everything that’s going on in the world around them and really have a smile on the face and enjoy and learn about some of the cool things that we have at the zoo.”
To take part in some of the virtual programs, go to the Zoo’s Facebook page and click on “Adventure in EdZOOcation Groups” to join.
