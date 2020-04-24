Visit the North Carolina Zoo without leaving home

“We’ve gotten so much great feedback from people just saying thank you for giving us from a six minute video of how to be a naturalist outside to an hour long presentation where we teach about constellations and animals,” she said. “It’s definitely good that we can give anybody from six minutes to whatever just to not have to think about everything that’s going on in the world around them and really have a smile on the face and enjoy and learn about some of the cool things that we have at the zoo.”