Teen missing for over a month may be headed to North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 15-year-old girl reported missing out of Washington, D.C. last month may be traveling to North Carolina, officials say.
Paulette Wilson was last seen on March 17. She’s described as being around 5′8″ and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tweeted about the teen just before 8:30 a.m. Friday.
Anyone with information is asked to call Metropolitan Police Department at 1-202-727-9099.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.