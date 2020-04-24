New Hanover County releases draft design for proposed Battle Park

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A proposed county park is beginning to come into focus now, nearly fourteen years after voters approved allocating taxpayer money for it.
In 2006, citizens approved a parks bond for New Hanover County, with some of the money set aside to create Battle Park in the southern portion of the county along Carolina Beach Road. The project stalled for years after county leaders redirected the money to a park in the northern portion of the county. Citizens have been pushing the county to keep its commitments.
Earlier this year, the county held a public meeting to get input from the community about what should go into finally creating Battle Park. The concept is for a passive park, which is basically designed in an informal way with minimal development.
This week, New Hanover County Parks and Gardens released a draft concept for the 42.5-acre park, which includes a dog park, play area, walking trail, picnic shelter and restrooms. The design process is expected to last all year.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.