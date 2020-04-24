Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — More than 341,000 people have said they lost their jobs in South Carolina since the coronavirus pandemic began. The 73,000 jobless claims filed for the week ending April 18 was the first drop since businesses began closing for COVID-19 in March. But all the people reporting they are out of work over the past five weeks represents more than 14% of South Carolina's workforce as of February. Lawsuits also were filed this week in state and federal courts asking judges to require South Carolina to relax rules on absentee voting for the June 9 statewide primaries.