Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina-born producer of the Netflix series “Outer Banks” says it was an editing oversight which may have led some viewers to think Chapel Hill is a ferry ride away from the coast. The News & Observer of Raleigh reports that Raeford native Jonas Pate said in the original script, characters took a ferry from an island to the coast, then took a ride-sharing service to Chapel Hill. Pate said the scene that involved getting into the ride-share and driving to Chapel Hill was never even shot, and no one realized cutting it would imply Chapel Hill was on the coast. Chapel Hill is approximately 250 miles west of the Outer Banks.