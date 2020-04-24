Kure Beach to open beach accesses Monday

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The town of Kure Beach plans to re-open beach accesses Monday at noon after a late Friday afternoon vote of council.
The operations on the beach will mirror the way other communities have been allowing access during the coronavirus pandemic, with parking lots closed and the beaches open only to those wanting to exercise. Fishing, games and sunbathing will be prohibited during this time. Carolina Beach will also re-open Monday. Lifeguards will be on duty to help enforce the rules, but will not be sitting in towers to help keep an eye on swimmers. The parking restrictions, like other beaches, are in place to discourage visitors from outside the community from coming to town.
While coming to this decision, town leaders consulted other local communities, including Wrightsville Beach. The town manager in Wrightsville Beach indicated to Kure Beach that their community has written two $500 citations so far for those not obeying the law and parking company Lanier Parking has written “a huge number” of tickets for people trying to park. Kure Beach will have extra staff on hand to deal with any issues.
The town will enter into a contract with Lanier Parking as well to enforce the parking prohibition. One council member said the tickets will be a new experience for some visiting Kure Beach, but they have to enforce it.
Town council also voted to re-open the dog park Monday, falling in line with similar moves by New Hanover County and the city of Wilmington.
