Kure Beach to open beach accesses Monday

The operations on the beach will mirror the way other communities have been allowing access during the coronavirus pandemic, with parking lots closed and the beaches open only to those wanting to exercise. Fishing, games and sunbathing will be prohibited during this time. Carolina Beach will also re-open Monday. Lifeguards will be on duty to help enforce the rules, but will not be sitting in towers to help keep an eye on swimmers. The parking restrictions, like other beaches, are in place to discourage visitors from outside the community from coming to town.