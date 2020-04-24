“It’s okay!”: Host of online show, ‘Feel Ageless’ offers inspiration to women during pandemic

Well one--is its okay. You don’t have to be the perfect person right now. You know there’s all these messages on line you know about learn a new language and learn to cook--become this better self. If that’s you, go for it but you know what, most of us are just trying to survive the day, so let it go, don’t beat yourself up. I think that is the biggest message I can give is--you know what, this is not an an easy time and its very heavy on our heart what’s going on in the world. So many people are suffering financially. Obviously, physically there are big concerns. So if you feel sad or anxious, that’s okay. If you just want to sit around for a little bit today, that’s okay. I think that’s the biggest thing--its okay to feel and not put so much pressure on yourself right now.