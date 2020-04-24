“It’s okay!”: Host of online show, ‘Feel Ageless’ offers inspiration to women during pandemic

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The host of a popular online show called “Feel Ageless” has changed her format for the time being. Jennifer Pate put her monthly interview segments that discuss aging with women in the Wilmington area on hold. For now, she’s focusing on offering inspiration to women during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pate talked with WECT’s Frances Weller about the words of encouragement she’s offering to women navigating the pandemic and the Stay at Home order that’s been extended in New Hanover County until May 8.
Her bottom line: It's okay.
Read on for a transcript of the interview.
Frances:
I am talking with Jennifer Pate, the beautiful Jennifer Pate who has an online show where she talks with women in the community and you kind of transformed that, Jennifer, where you’re now just speaking to women to give encouragement during this pandemic. Tell us about that.
Jennifer:
Well first of all thank you so much for having me and thank you so much for the work you’re doing and the news you’re sharing with all of us. My show is called ‘Feel Ageless’ and its really about aging and preventative care from emotional, physical, beauty, style, financial but right now more than ever as we’re home, and we’re sort of trying to navigate this new time, I’m really just trying to help people--make them laugh, share what we’re all going through and let people know that we’re not alone.
Frances:
What do you think is the biggest challenge right now for women during this pandemic?
Jennifer:
I think its the multitasking that we all have to do. But I think when we’re home, and a lot of us have children we need to take care of, we have a house to take care of, many of us work, its a lot on women and thank God for our female friends. I mean my girlfriends--and I love my husband--but thank God for girlfriends, but I think its a lot. There are a lot of demands on us when we’re home and we don’t have the outlet to go anywhere and we don’t have anywhere to go to blow off steam.
Frances:
Give us an idea of what you’re saying in your messages.
Jennifer:
Well one--is its okay. You don’t have to be the perfect person right now. You know there’s all these messages on line you know about learn a new language and learn to cook--become this better self. If that’s you, go for it but you know what, most of us are just trying to survive the day, so let it go, don’t beat yourself up. I think that is the biggest message I can give is--you know what, this is not an an easy time and its very heavy on our heart what’s going on in the world. So many people are suffering financially. Obviously, physically there are big concerns. So if you feel sad or anxious, that’s okay. If you just want to sit around for a little bit today, that’s okay. I think that’s the biggest thing--its okay to feel and not put so much pressure on yourself right now.
Frances:
And its okay that we can’t go to the hair salons and get our hair done and get our nails done. It’s okay that we don’t look like we typically look when we’re able to go to those services and...
Jennifer:
I, for you my friend, I put on some makeup, I did my hair today. One thing I’ve actually loved is watching everyone we see on TV--you’re an example, right? You’re at home. I think there’s something really beautiful about everybody who is on television filming from their homes. You’re getting to see the real you. You’re getting to go, you know what--I’m going to be so cliche--but they are just like us. So you know, yeah. Believe me, I can’t wait to go see Journee who does my hair and the lady who is doing my nails. I can’t wait. But you know what--it’s okay!
