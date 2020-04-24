Hulu series filmed in Wilmington gets canceled

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - According to an email obtained by WECT from the show’s creator, The Hulu series ‘Reprisal’ which was filmed in Wilmington in 2019 has been canceled by the network.
In an email sent to the cast and crew, creator Josh Corbin Wrote:
Team Reprisal,
I hope this finds you safe and healthy and navigating the waters of these odd times as well as any of us can.
By now, some of you, if not all, may have heard that Reprisal will not be getting renewed for a second season.
That's a tough sentence to write, of course. Especially when having to address it to a group as talented and as persevering as yourselves.
While everyone is familiar with the fact that Reprisal has been a labor of love of mine for many years, what's so much more than that, and what I will stand in awe of for as long as I live, is how wholeheartedly you all embraced this strange little project. You read descriptions for places like Burt's Bang-A-Rang and Donuts 'N' Duvets and any other madness I may have dreamed up, and you stopped at nothing to bring it to life. You made the possibilities feel so endless.
For that, there are no words that could possibly do my gratitude justice.
While this is indeed a tricky business, I sincerely hope you all take pride in those ten episodes you worked so tirelessly to make. They could have never happened without you.
So. To all you Brawlers, you Phoenixes, you Monsters, you Mobsters, you Pinups, you Ghouls-whom-are-Happy (but will forever-stay-Marauding), you Roses, you Shornheimers -- I'm sure I could go on and on -- but to all of you, I thank you from the bottom of my Horpus heart for embarking on this journey with me, and I look forward to our paths undoubtedly crossing again.
For the Archipelago,
Josh Corbin
Filmed almost entirely in Wilmington and Southeastern North Carolina, Reprisal is an American drama web television series starring Abigail Spencer, Rodrigo Santoro, Ron Perlman, and many others. The series aired exclusively on Hulu.
Film and television production has been almost entirely halted worldwide due to the Coronavirus pandemic. It is unclear however if the pandemic played a direct part in the decision to cancel the show.
