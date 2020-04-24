Hulu series filmed in Wilmington gets canceled

While everyone is familiar with the fact that Reprisal has been a labor of love of mine for many years, what's so much more than that, and what I will stand in awe of for as long as I live, is how wholeheartedly you all embraced this strange little project. You read descriptions for places like Burt's Bang-A-Rang and Donuts 'N' Duvets and any other madness I may have dreamed up, and you stopped at nothing to bring it to life. You made the possibilities feel so endless.